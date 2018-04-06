Felrapporterna började strömma in runt lunchtid på fredagen, när företag runt om i Europa inte längre kunde logga in på Office 365.

Enligt den officiella statussidan för Office 365 handlar det om ett autentiseringsfel: "We’ve determined that an authentication issue is preventing users from accessing the Office365 service."

We're analyzing diagnostic data to isolate the root cause of the Office 365 portal access issue. Admins check MO133518 for more details. — Office 365 Status (@Office365Status) 6 april 2018

Orsaken verkar vara ett fel i Azure Active Directory, som sköter autentisering i Microsofts molntjänster.

"Starting at 08:30 UTC on 06 Apr 2018 a subset of customers using Azure Active Directory in East Asia and Europe may experience difficulties when attempting to authenticate into resources which are dependent on Azure Active Directory. Engineers are aware of this issue and are actively investigating", skriver Microsoft på statussidan för Azure (som även den är svår att komma åt tidvis).

Engineers are actively investigating customer reports of authentication issues when accessing the Azure Management Portal. Further updates will be provided as they become available. — Azure Support (@AzureSupport) 6 april 2018

Artikeln uppdateras när det finns mer information.