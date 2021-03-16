Teams, Forms, Exchange online och e-post – under gårdagskvällen låg flera tjänster från Microsoft nere för många användare. Orsaken var en mjukvaruuppdatering som gjorts.

Sajten Down Detector som övervakar avbrott kom över 30 000 rapporter in runt 21-tiden igå kväll, rapporterar CNN.

Efter någon timme meddelade företaget på Twitter att man identifierat ett problem med att det uppstått en ändring av ett autentiseringssystem och uppdateringen rullades tillbaka.

Vid 22-tiden på kvällen svensk tid började situationen förbättras rapporterade Microsoft på Twitter.