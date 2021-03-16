Teams, Forms, Exchange online och e-post – under gårdagskvällen låg flera tjänster från Microsoft nere för många användare. Orsaken var en mjukvaruuppdatering som gjorts.
Sajten Down Detector som övervakar avbrott kom över 30 000 rapporter in runt 21-tiden igå kväll, rapporterar CNN.
We've identified an issue with a recent change to an authentication system. We’re rolling back the update to mitigate impact, which we expect will take approximately 15 minutes. Additional information can be found at https://t.co/AEUj8uAGXl or under MO244568 if available.— Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) March 15, 2021
Efter någon timme meddelade företaget på Twitter att man identifierat ett problem med att det uppstått en ändring av ett autentiseringssystem och uppdateringen rullades tillbaka.
The update has finished deployment to all impacted regions. Microsoft 365 services are showing decreasing error rates in telemetry. We’ll continue to monitor service health status. Additional information can be found at https://t.co/AEUj8uj65N.— Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) March 15, 2021
Vid 22-tiden på kvällen svensk tid började situationen förbättras rapporterade Microsoft på Twitter.
